11/26/25: Clear Skies and Cool 50.9°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 50.9°F. Winds are blowing from the west at 14.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Today’s high reached 59.2°F while the low was at 38.8°F. The sky remained mostly overcast through the day, although the sun has made a few appearances. Winds were close to today’s current speed at up to 13.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 3%, with no rainfall recorded.
Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 38.8°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.4 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm evening with steady weather conditions continuing into the night.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|59°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|43°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|42°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|49°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|44°F
|30°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|44°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|39°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
