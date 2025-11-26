11/26/25: Clear Skies and Cool 50.9°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 50.9°F. Winds are blowing from the west at 14.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s high reached 59.2°F while the low was at 38.8°F. The sky remained mostly overcast through the day, although the sun has made a few appearances. Winds were close to today’s current speed at up to 13.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 3%, with no rainfall recorded.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 38.8°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.4 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm evening with steady weather conditions continuing into the night.

Today’s Details High 59°F Low 39°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 51°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:33am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 59°F 39°F Overcast Thursday 43°F 29°F Overcast Friday 42°F 24°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 29°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 44°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 44°F 27°F Overcast Tuesday 39°F 31°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email