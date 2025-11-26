11/26/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 46°F in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is a cool 46.4°F with clear skies. The wind is currently blowing at a moderate 9.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 59.2°F and a low of 39°F. Cloud cover was substantial, however, skies cleared as the day progressed. Winds reached up to 14.2 mph, although the chance of precipitation remained low at 3%.
Looking ahead to tonight, clear skies are expected to continue with a steady temperature of around the day’s low at 39°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, peaking at 9.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%.
Residents can expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions, making it an ideal evening to enjoy outdoor activities without the concern of sudden weather changes.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|59°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|43°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|42°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|49°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|44°F
|30°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|44°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|39°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
