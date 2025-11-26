11/26/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 46°F in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is a cool 46.4°F with clear skies. The wind is currently blowing at a moderate 9.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 59.2°F and a low of 39°F. Cloud cover was substantial, however, skies cleared as the day progressed. Winds reached up to 14.2 mph, although the chance of precipitation remained low at 3%.

Looking ahead to tonight, clear skies are expected to continue with a steady temperature of around the day’s low at 39°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, peaking at 9.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%.

Residents can expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions, making it an ideal evening to enjoy outdoor activities without the concern of sudden weather changes.

Today’s Details

High
59°F
Low
39°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:33am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 59°F 39°F Overcast
Thursday 43°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 42°F 24°F Overcast
Saturday 49°F 29°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 44°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 44°F 27°F Overcast
Tuesday 39°F 31°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

