11/26/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 46°F in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is a cool 46.4°F with clear skies. The wind is currently blowing at a moderate 9.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 59.2°F and a low of 39°F. Cloud cover was substantial, however, skies cleared as the day progressed. Winds reached up to 14.2 mph, although the chance of precipitation remained low at 3%.

Looking ahead to tonight, clear skies are expected to continue with a steady temperature of around the day’s low at 39°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, peaking at 9.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%.

Residents can expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions, making it an ideal evening to enjoy outdoor activities without the concern of sudden weather changes.

Today’s Details High 59°F Low 39°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 49% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:33am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 59°F 39°F Overcast Thursday 43°F 29°F Overcast Friday 42°F 24°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 29°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 44°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 44°F 27°F Overcast Tuesday 39°F 31°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

