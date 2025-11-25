11/25/25: Overcast Evening with Drizzle, Highs Hit 65, Cools to 57 Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 61.9°F. Winds are currently moving at 5.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 65.7°F, with a low of 56.3°F. The area experienced winds up to 14.9 mph, with dense drizzle noted. The likelihood of precipitation was high at 97%, though only 0.17 inches of rain was recorded.

Tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast. Temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 57°F, with lighter winds up to 7.6 mph. The chance for precipitation decreases significantly to 10%.

No weather alerts have been issued for the area. Residents can expect a relatively calm and mild evening with minimal changes in weather conditions into the early morning.

Today’s Details High 66°F Low 56°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 1.6 (Low) Precip 97% chance · 0.17 in Now 62°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:32am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 66°F 56°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 56°F 35°F Overcast Thursday 46°F 31°F Overcast Friday 42°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 48°F 38°F Drizzle: dense Monday 39°F 35°F Drizzle: light

