11/25/25: Overcast Evening with Drizzle, Highs Hit 65, Cools to 57 Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 61.9°F. Winds are currently moving at 5.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 65.7°F, with a low of 56.3°F. The area experienced winds up to 14.9 mph, with dense drizzle noted. The likelihood of precipitation was high at 97%, though only 0.17 inches of rain was recorded.
Tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast. Temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 57°F, with lighter winds up to 7.6 mph. The chance for precipitation decreases significantly to 10%.
No weather alerts have been issued for the area. Residents can expect a relatively calm and mild evening with minimal changes in weather conditions into the early morning.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|66°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|56°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|46°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|42°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|51°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|48°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|39°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
