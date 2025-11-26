11/25/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, 60°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 60.4°F. Winds are light, registering at 3.2 mph, with no precipitation currently being recorded.
Earlier today, the county reached a high of 65.7°F and a low of 56.3°F. It was a notably drizzly day, with the chance of precipitation earlier standing at a high 97% and a total rainfall of 0.17 inches. Wind gusts peaked at 14.9 mph.
Tonight, the forecast continues to show overcast conditions with a low temperature expected around 59.4°F. Wind speeds will lower slightly, with maximum speeds up to 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation drops significantly to 11%.
Residents are advised to dress warmly and take any necessary precautions while commuting or going outdoors, especially earlier in the day when precipitation was higher. Looking ahead, no severe weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|66°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|58°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|42°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|42°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|50°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|45°F
|29°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|38°F
|27°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
