11/25/25: Overcast and Mild at 65.5°F, Dense Drizzle Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 65.5°F. Winds are blowing at 10.5 mph, with no precipitation recorded at the moment.
Today’s temperatures peaked slightly below the current reading, at a high of 64.9°F, contrary to usual patterns. The morning low was registered at 56.3°F. Winds reached up to 14.9 mph, and while there was a significant 97% chance of precipitation forecasted, only 0.19 inches of rain materialized, mostly as dense drizzle throughout the day.
Tonight, the sky is expected to remain overcast, and temperatures will dip to a low of 57.7°F. Winds will decrease in intensity, blowing at up to 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation drops significantly to 6%, indicating a mostly dry evening ahead.
Residents should prepare for a cooler evening with lighter winds and minimal chances of rain, following the damp conditions experienced earlier today.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|65°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|57°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|46°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|42°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|51°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|48°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|39°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!