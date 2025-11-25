11/25/25: Overcast and Mild at 65.5°F, Dense Drizzle Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 65.5°F. Winds are blowing at 10.5 mph, with no precipitation recorded at the moment.

Today’s temperatures peaked slightly below the current reading, at a high of 64.9°F, contrary to usual patterns. The morning low was registered at 56.3°F. Winds reached up to 14.9 mph, and while there was a significant 97% chance of precipitation forecasted, only 0.19 inches of rain materialized, mostly as dense drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, the sky is expected to remain overcast, and temperatures will dip to a low of 57.7°F. Winds will decrease in intensity, blowing at up to 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation drops significantly to 6%, indicating a mostly dry evening ahead.

Residents should prepare for a cooler evening with lighter winds and minimal chances of rain, following the damp conditions experienced earlier today.

Today’s Details

High
65°F
Low
56°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
1.6 (Low)
Precip
97% chance · 0.19 in
Now
65°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:32am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 65°F 56°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 57°F 35°F Overcast
Thursday 46°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 42°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 48°F 38°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 39°F 35°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

