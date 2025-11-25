11/25/25: Overcast and Mild at 65.5°F, Dense Drizzle Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 65.5°F. Winds are blowing at 10.5 mph, with no precipitation recorded at the moment.

Today’s temperatures peaked slightly below the current reading, at a high of 64.9°F, contrary to usual patterns. The morning low was registered at 56.3°F. Winds reached up to 14.9 mph, and while there was a significant 97% chance of precipitation forecasted, only 0.19 inches of rain materialized, mostly as dense drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, the sky is expected to remain overcast, and temperatures will dip to a low of 57.7°F. Winds will decrease in intensity, blowing at up to 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation drops significantly to 6%, indicating a mostly dry evening ahead.

Residents should prepare for a cooler evening with lighter winds and minimal chances of rain, following the damp conditions experienced earlier today.

Today’s Details High 65°F Low 56°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 1.6 (Low) Precip 97% chance · 0.19 in Now 65°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:32am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 65°F 56°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 57°F 35°F Overcast Thursday 46°F 31°F Overcast Friday 42°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 48°F 38°F Drizzle: dense Monday 39°F 35°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

