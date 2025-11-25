11/25/25: Moderate Rain and 57°F in Rutherford County, Heavy Rain Expected Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features moderate rain with a temperature of 57.2°F and winds blowing at 15.7 mph. The area has received 0.03 inches of precipitation so far.
Today, residents can expect a high temperature of 66.7°F and a low of 56.3°F. Heavy rain is anticipated as there is a 97% chance of precipitation, with expected rainfall totals reaching up to 0.72 inches. Wind speeds will continue to be brisk, peaking around 15.5 mph.
Tonight, the sky will remain overcast with a low temperature dropping to approximately 57.9°F. The wind will ease considerably to around 7.2 mph. The likelihood of rain significantly decreases to 10%, suggesting a drier night ahead.
Residents should prepare for continued wet conditions and manage travel plans accordingly, taking into account the potential for heavy rainfall throughout the day.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|67°F
|56°F
|Rain: heavy
|Wednesday
|57°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|46°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|42°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|51°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|50°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|36°F
|26°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
