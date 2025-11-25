11/25/25: Moderate Rain and 57°F in Rutherford County, Heavy Rain Expected Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features moderate rain with a temperature of 57.2°F and winds blowing at 15.7 mph. The area has received 0.03 inches of precipitation so far.

Today, residents can expect a high temperature of 66.7°F and a low of 56.3°F. Heavy rain is anticipated as there is a 97% chance of precipitation, with expected rainfall totals reaching up to 0.72 inches. Wind speeds will continue to be brisk, peaking around 15.5 mph.

Tonight, the sky will remain overcast with a low temperature dropping to approximately 57.9°F. The wind will ease considerably to around 7.2 mph. The likelihood of rain significantly decreases to 10%, suggesting a drier night ahead.

Residents should prepare for continued wet conditions and manage travel plans accordingly, taking into account the potential for heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Today’s Details

High
67°F
Low
56°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
97% chance · 0.72 in
Now
57°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
6:32am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 67°F 56°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 57°F 35°F Overcast
Thursday 46°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 42°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 29°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 36°F 26°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

