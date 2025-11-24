11/24/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Mild at 65°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 64.8°F. Winds are mild at 2.7 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 73°F and dropped to a low of 38.5°F. Wind speeds reached up to 8.8 mph, and while there was a 33% chance of rain, no precipitation was recorded.
Tonight, residents can expect similar overcast conditions with temperatures maintaining around 60.6°F. Wind speeds will continue at up to 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 33%, although no rainfall is expected.
There are no official weather warnings issued for Rutherford County at this time.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|73°F
|38°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|66°F
|56°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|56°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|45°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|42°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|50°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|55°F
|40°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
