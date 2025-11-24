11/24/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Mild at 65°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 64.8°F. Winds are mild at 2.7 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 73°F and dropped to a low of 38.5°F. Wind speeds reached up to 8.8 mph, and while there was a 33% chance of rain, no precipitation was recorded.

Tonight, residents can expect similar overcast conditions with temperatures maintaining around 60.6°F. Wind speeds will continue at up to 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 33%, although no rainfall is expected.

There are no official weather warnings issued for Rutherford County at this time.

Today’s Details High 73°F Low 38°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 33% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:31am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 73°F 38°F Rain: slight Tuesday 66°F 56°F Rain: slight Wednesday 56°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 30°F Overcast Friday 42°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 50°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 55°F 40°F Overcast

