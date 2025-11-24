11/24/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Mild at 65°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 64.8°F. Winds are mild at 2.7 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 73°F and dropped to a low of 38.5°F. Wind speeds reached up to 8.8 mph, and while there was a 33% chance of rain, no precipitation was recorded.

Tonight, residents can expect similar overcast conditions with temperatures maintaining around 60.6°F. Wind speeds will continue at up to 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 33%, although no rainfall is expected.

There are no official weather warnings issued for Rutherford County at this time.

Today’s Details

High
73°F
Low
38°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
33% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:31am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 73°F 38°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 66°F 56°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 56°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 30°F Overcast
Friday 42°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 50°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 55°F 40°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

