11/24/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 60 After Drizzle

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current weather conditions show a temperature of 60.6°F, with overcast skies and a light breeze at 6.1 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 73°F and dipped to a low of 38.5°F, with wind speeds peaking at 12.2 mph. There was a moderate drizzle throughout the day, but the total precipitation amounted to just 0.04 inches, despite a 46% chance of rain.
Looking forward tonight, the forecast remains largely unchanged. It will be overcast with a steady low around 60.3°F and winds continuing up to 12.2 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains at 46%, suggesting possible light rain or drizzle as the night progresses.
Residents should have umbrellas handy and prepare for similar conditions into early tomorrow, keeping in mind that overcast and damp weather may continue, which could affect morning commute conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|73°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|66°F
|55°F
|Rain: heavy
|Wednesday
|56°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|46°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|42°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|49°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|57°F
|38°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
