11/24/25: Overcast and Mild at 70.5°, Light Breeze, Drizzle Later

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current weather conditions feature an overcast sky with a temperature of 70.5°F. Winds are blowing at 8.5 mph and there is no precipitation at this time.

Today’s high is expected to reach 73°F, with the low dipping to 38.5°F earlier in the morning. Winds may gust up to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation today stands at 19%, though no rainfall has been recorded yet, and conditions included moderate drizzle at times.

Tonight, the weather will remain overcast with temperatures forecasted to lower to around 60.8°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 15 mph. The likelihood of precipitation will persist at 19% through the evening.

Residents and visitors in Rutherford County should anticipate consistent overcast conditions and relatively mild evening temperatures. Keep updated on any changes to the weather as the day progresses.

Today’s Details High 73°F Low 38°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 19% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:31am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 73°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 66°F 56°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 56°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 30°F Overcast Friday 42°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 50°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 55°F 40°F Overcast

