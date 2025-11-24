11/24/25: Overcast and Mild at 70.5°, Light Breeze, Drizzle Later

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current weather conditions feature an overcast sky with a temperature of 70.5°F. Winds are blowing at 8.5 mph and there is no precipitation at this time.

Today’s high is expected to reach 73°F, with the low dipping to 38.5°F earlier in the morning. Winds may gust up to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation today stands at 19%, though no rainfall has been recorded yet, and conditions included moderate drizzle at times.

Tonight, the weather will remain overcast with temperatures forecasted to lower to around 60.8°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 15 mph. The likelihood of precipitation will persist at 19% through the evening.

Residents and visitors in Rutherford County should anticipate consistent overcast conditions and relatively mild evening temperatures. Keep updated on any changes to the weather as the day progresses.

Today’s Details

High
73°F
Low
38°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
19% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
6:31am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 73°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 66°F 56°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 56°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 30°F Overcast
Friday 42°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 50°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 55°F 40°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

