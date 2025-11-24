11/24/25: Dense Fog Advisory, Overcast, Chilly Morning at 38°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
23
Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility of 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2025-11-24T09:37:00+00:00 · until 2025-11-24T16:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee until 10 AM CST today, cautioning against visibility of 1/4 mile or less which can make driving conditions hazardous.

As of 6:50 AM, current weather conditions in Rutherford County feature an overcast sky with a temperature of 38.1°F. Winds are mild at 3.4 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 69.8°F and will drop to a nightly low of 58.8°F. The sky will remain overcast throughout the day and into the evening. Winds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 9.6 mph during the day and decreasing to 8.9 mph tonight. There’s a minimal chance of precipitation at 13%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Residents should stay informed on the fog advisory and plan commutes accordingly to ensure safety due to reduced visibility in the affected areas. The rest of the day and tonight will continue to be mild and dry under overcast conditions.

Today’s Details

High
70°F
Low
38°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
2.8 (Low)
Precip
13% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 34°F
Sunrise
6:31am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 70°F 38°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 56°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 57°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 46°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 43°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 56°F 44°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR