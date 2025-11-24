11/24/25: Dense Fog Advisory, Overcast, Chilly Morning at 38°F

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility of 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee until 10 AM CST today, cautioning against visibility of 1/4 mile or less which can make driving conditions hazardous.

As of 6:50 AM, current weather conditions in Rutherford County feature an overcast sky with a temperature of 38.1°F. Winds are mild at 3.4 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 69.8°F and will drop to a nightly low of 58.8°F. The sky will remain overcast throughout the day and into the evening. Winds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 9.6 mph during the day and decreasing to 8.9 mph tonight. There’s a minimal chance of precipitation at 13%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Residents should stay informed on the fog advisory and plan commutes accordingly to ensure safety due to reduced visibility in the affected areas. The rest of the day and tonight will continue to be mild and dry under overcast conditions.

Today’s Details High 70°F Low 38°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 2.8 (Low) Precip 13% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:31am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 70°F 38°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 56°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 57°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 46°F 31°F Overcast Friday 43°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 56°F 44°F Overcast

