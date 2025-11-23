11/23/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Rises to 59 Later

By
Source Staff
-
0
1

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 51.1°F with an overcast sky. Winds are gentle at 4.7 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, temperatures are expected to peak at 59.4°F with continued overcast conditions throughout the day. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 6.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation, and total precipitation will remain at 0 inches.

Tonight, the sky will clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 45.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a gentle breeze up to 4.5 mph. The likelihood of rain remains at zero percent.

These conditions represent a stable weather pattern with no significant changes expected throughout the day and into the night. Enjoy the mild temperatures and clear night sky later this evening.

Today’s Details

High
59°F
Low
46°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
51°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 59°F 46°F Overcast
Monday 69°F 42°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 67°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 54°F 37°F Overcast
Thursday 47°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 44°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 50°F 33°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR