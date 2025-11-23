11/23/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Rises to 59 Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 51.1°F with an overcast sky. Winds are gentle at 4.7 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today, temperatures are expected to peak at 59.4°F with continued overcast conditions throughout the day. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 6.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation, and total precipitation will remain at 0 inches.
Tonight, the sky will clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 45.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a gentle breeze up to 4.5 mph. The likelihood of rain remains at zero percent.
These conditions represent a stable weather pattern with no significant changes expected throughout the day and into the night. Enjoy the mild temperatures and clear night sky later this evening.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|59°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|69°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|67°F
|55°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|54°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|47°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|44°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|50°F
|33°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
