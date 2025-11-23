11/23/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Rises to 59 Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 51.1°F with an overcast sky. Winds are gentle at 4.7 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, temperatures are expected to peak at 59.4°F with continued overcast conditions throughout the day. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 6.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation, and total precipitation will remain at 0 inches.

Tonight, the sky will clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 45.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a gentle breeze up to 4.5 mph. The likelihood of rain remains at zero percent.

These conditions represent a stable weather pattern with no significant changes expected throughout the day and into the night. Enjoy the mild temperatures and clear night sky later this evening.

Today’s Details High 59°F Low 46°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 51°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 59°F 46°F Overcast Monday 69°F 42°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 67°F 55°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 54°F 37°F Overcast Thursday 47°F 33°F Overcast Friday 44°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 50°F 33°F Drizzle: light

