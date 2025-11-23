11/23/25: Clear Sky and Mild at 62°F in Rutherford County

In Rutherford County, current conditions as of 2:45 PM show a temperature of 62.4°F under clear skies, with a light breeze at 3.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 63.1°F, remaining mostly overcast throughout the day, with the highest wind speeds hitting 6.7 mph. As we move into the evening, we expect conditions to remain clear with temperatures dipping to a low of 47.7°F. Wind speeds tonight are predicted to be calmer, reaching up to 4.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Tonight’s clear skies provide an unobstructed view for anyone looking to enjoy the evening outdoors. With stable weather conditions, it’s a perfect opportunity for night-time activities such as stargazing or an evening stroll.

Today’s Details High 63°F Low 48°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 63°F 48°F Overcast Monday 70°F 47°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 67°F 55°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 54°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 47°F 32°F Overcast Friday 44°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 50°F 34°F Overcast

