11/23/25: Clear Sky and Mild at 62°F in Rutherford County

In Rutherford County, current conditions as of 2:45 PM show a temperature of 62.4°F under clear skies, with a light breeze at 3.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, the temperature reached a high of 63.1°F, remaining mostly overcast throughout the day, with the highest wind speeds hitting 6.7 mph. As we move into the evening, we expect conditions to remain clear with temperatures dipping to a low of 47.7°F. Wind speeds tonight are predicted to be calmer, reaching up to 4.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.
Tonight’s clear skies provide an unobstructed view for anyone looking to enjoy the evening outdoors. With stable weather conditions, it’s a perfect opportunity for night-time activities such as stargazing or an evening stroll.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|63°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|70°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|67°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|54°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|47°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|44°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|50°F
|34°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
