11/23/25: Clear Sky and 47°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 47.3°F and a light breeze blowing at 3.5 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 64.6°F and a low of 45.9°F. Conditions were overcast, and the wind peaked at 6.7 mph, yet no precipitation occurred.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear, and temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 45.9°F. The wind will decrease slightly to speeds up to 2.9 mph.

Residents of Rutherford County can enjoy the stable weather conditions with no major changes expected overnight. The clear skies provide an optimal opportunity for outdoor evening activities.

Today’s Details High 65°F Low 46°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 65°F 46°F Overcast Monday 71°F 41°F Rain: slight Tuesday 67°F 56°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 56°F 41°F Overcast Thursday 46°F 31°F Overcast Friday 44°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 50°F 34°F Overcast

