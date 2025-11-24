11/23/25: Clear Sky and 47°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 47.3°F and a light breeze blowing at 3.5 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 64.6°F and a low of 45.9°F. Conditions were overcast, and the wind peaked at 6.7 mph, yet no precipitation occurred.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear, and temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 45.9°F. The wind will decrease slightly to speeds up to 2.9 mph.

Residents of Rutherford County can enjoy the stable weather conditions with no major changes expected overnight. The clear skies provide an optimal opportunity for outdoor evening activities.

Today’s Details

High
65°F
Low
46°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 65°F 46°F Overcast
Monday 71°F 41°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 67°F 56°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 56°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 46°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 44°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 50°F 34°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

