11/23/25: Clear Skies and Mild Evening Ahead at 58.5°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 58.5°F. Winds are light at 3.9 mph, and there is no precipitation noted.
Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 64.6°F under an overcast sky, with winds peaking at 6.7 mph. Despite the cloud cover, no rainfall occurred, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature around 48°F. Winds will remain gentle, reaching up to 5.5 mph. Like today, the likelihood of rain through the night is minimal at 0%.
Looking ahead, the mild and dry conditions are set to persist with no significant changes anticipated. Residents should plan on another clear and calm night ahead.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|65°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|70°F
|44°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|67°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|54°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|47°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|44°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|50°F
|34°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!