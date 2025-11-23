11/23/25: Clear Skies and Mild Evening Ahead at 58.5°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 58.5°F. Winds are light at 3.9 mph, and there is no precipitation noted.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 64.6°F under an overcast sky, with winds peaking at 6.7 mph. Despite the cloud cover, no rainfall occurred, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature around 48°F. Winds will remain gentle, reaching up to 5.5 mph. Like today, the likelihood of rain through the night is minimal at 0%.

Looking ahead, the mild and dry conditions are set to persist with no significant changes anticipated. Residents should plan on another clear and calm night ahead.

Today’s Details

High
65°F
Low
48°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
58°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 65°F 48°F Overcast
Monday 70°F 44°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 67°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 54°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 47°F 32°F Overcast
Friday 44°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 50°F 34°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

