11/22/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford, Current 57°, Light Drizzle Earlier

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 56.7°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 5.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 67.6°F, while the low was 55.6°F. Winds peaked at 9.1 mph, and despite a 30% chance of precipitation, there has been no rainfall reported. The area experienced light drizzle throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with a continued low of 55.6°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 9.1 mph, but no precipitation is expected.

Residents should expect steady weather conditions to prevail without significant changes throughout the evening and into the early morning hours.

Today’s Details

High
68°F
Low
56°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
1.2 (Low)
Precip
30% chance · 0 in
Now
57°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
6:29am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 68°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 61°F 45°F Overcast
Monday 70°F 41°F Fog
Tuesday 69°F 55°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 56°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 47°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 48°F 30°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

