11/22/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford, Current 57°, Light Drizzle Earlier

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 56.7°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 5.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 67.6°F, while the low was 55.6°F. Winds peaked at 9.1 mph, and despite a 30% chance of precipitation, there has been no rainfall reported. The area experienced light drizzle throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with a continued low of 55.6°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 9.1 mph, but no precipitation is expected.

Residents should expect steady weather conditions to prevail without significant changes throughout the evening and into the early morning hours.

Today’s Details High 68°F Low 56°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 1.2 (Low) Precip 30% chance · 0 in Now 57°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 6:29am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 68°F 56°F Drizzle: light Sunday 61°F 45°F Overcast Monday 70°F 41°F Fog Tuesday 69°F 55°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 56°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 47°F 33°F Overcast Friday 48°F 30°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

