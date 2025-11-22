11/22/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 60.1

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 60.1°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 6.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 67.6°F and a low of 54.7°F. The wind peaked at 9.1 mph. Despite a 30% chance of precipitation, only light drizzle was recorded, contributing to a total absence of measurable rainfall.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with minimal changes. Temperatures will drop to a low of 54.7°F, and winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 7.9 mph. The chance of precipitation will significantly lower to just 1%.

Residents can expect a quiet and largely dry evening with continued overcast conditions and mild winds as night progresses.

Today’s Details High 68°F Low 55°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 1.2 (Low) Precip 30% chance · 0 in Now 60°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:29am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 68°F 55°F Drizzle: light Sunday 55°F 48°F Overcast Monday 65°F 43°F Overcast Tuesday 67°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 56°F 38°F Overcast Thursday 48°F 34°F Overcast Friday 48°F 31°F Overcast

