11/22/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 60.1

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 60.1°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 6.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 67.6°F and a low of 54.7°F. The wind peaked at 9.1 mph. Despite a 30% chance of precipitation, only light drizzle was recorded, contributing to a total absence of measurable rainfall.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with minimal changes. Temperatures will drop to a low of 54.7°F, and winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 7.9 mph. The chance of precipitation will significantly lower to just 1%.
Residents can expect a quiet and largely dry evening with continued overcast conditions and mild winds as night progresses.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|68°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|55°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|67°F
|55°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|56°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|48°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|48°F
|31°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
