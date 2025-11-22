11/22/25: Mainly Clear in Rutherford County, High 68, Low 55

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is predominantly clear with a current temperature of 64.2°F. Winds are blowing at 8.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far.

Today’s weather saw temperatures peaking at 67.6°F and is expected to dip to a low of 54.7°F tonight. While the day has been mostly clear, there was a light drizzle earlier, though total precipitation remained at 0 inches. The chance of precipitation was near 30% during the day but will dramatically decrease to 1% tonight.

Tonight, residents can expect conditions to remain mainly clear with minimal wind disturbances, continuing at speeds up to 8.8 mph. No significant changes are expected as the temperature hovers near the anticipated low.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County remains stable with no severe weather warnings or advisories in effect. Residents can look forward to a calm evening with clear skies and mild temperatures.

Today’s Details High 68°F Low 55°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 1.2 (Low) Precip 30% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 6:29am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 68°F 55°F Drizzle: light Sunday 54°F 48°F Overcast Monday 65°F 43°F Overcast Tuesday 67°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 56°F 38°F Overcast Thursday 48°F 34°F Overcast Friday 48°F 31°F Overcast

