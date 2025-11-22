11/22/25: Clear Sky and 60°F in Rutherford County, Light Drizzle Expected Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 60.6°F. Winds are mild at 2.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures are expected to peak at 65.7°F with intermittent light drizzle. Although there is a 30% chance of precipitation, the total expected is negligible. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 9.3 mph. Tonight, conditions will remain overcast with a low of 53.1°F and continued mild winds up to 9.3 mph, but the chance of precipitation drops significantly to 2%.
Residents should prepare for a slight chill in the evening and possibly misty conditions during the day. There are no weather-related advisories currently in effect that require immediate attention or action.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|66°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|53°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|66°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|63°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|58°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|47°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|51°F
|31°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!