11/22/25: Clear Sky and 60°F in Rutherford County, Light Drizzle Expected Today

By
Source Staff
-
0
76

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 60.6°F. Winds are mild at 2.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to peak at 65.7°F with intermittent light drizzle. Although there is a 30% chance of precipitation, the total expected is negligible. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 9.3 mph. Tonight, conditions will remain overcast with a low of 53.1°F and continued mild winds up to 9.3 mph, but the chance of precipitation drops significantly to 2%.

Residents should prepare for a slight chill in the evening and possibly misty conditions during the day. There are no weather-related advisories currently in effect that require immediate attention or action.

Today’s Details

High
66°F
Low
53°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
1.2 (Low)
Precip
30% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:29am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 66°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 53°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 66°F 46°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 58°F 40°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 47°F 34°F Overcast
Friday 51°F 31°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR