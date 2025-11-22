11/22/25: Clear Sky and 60°F in Rutherford County, Light Drizzle Expected Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 60.6°F. Winds are mild at 2.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to peak at 65.7°F with intermittent light drizzle. Although there is a 30% chance of precipitation, the total expected is negligible. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 9.3 mph. Tonight, conditions will remain overcast with a low of 53.1°F and continued mild winds up to 9.3 mph, but the chance of precipitation drops significantly to 2%.

Residents should prepare for a slight chill in the evening and possibly misty conditions during the day. There are no weather-related advisories currently in effect that require immediate attention or action.

Today’s Details High 66°F Low 53°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 1.2 (Low) Precip 30% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:29am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 66°F 53°F Drizzle: light Sunday 53°F 47°F Overcast Monday 66°F 46°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 58°F 40°F Drizzle: light Thursday 47°F 34°F Overcast Friday 51°F 31°F Clear sky

