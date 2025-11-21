11/21/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 63 Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 64.8°F with overcast skies. Winds are mild at 6.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 70.9°F with minor drizzle, though the total precipitation was only 0.01 inches. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to 63.1°F. Winds will remain around 8.6 mph with a low chance of precipitation at 9%, under continued overcast conditions.

Residents can expect similar mild and largely dry weather into the early night, with no significant weather disturbances or warnings in effect.

Today’s Details High 71°F Low 60°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 24% chance · 0.01 in Now 65°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 65°F 51°F Rain: moderate Sunday 64°F 42°F Overcast Monday 65°F 46°F Overcast Tuesday 62°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 63°F 42°F Drizzle: light Thursday 46°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

