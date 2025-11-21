11/21/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 63 Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 64.8°F with overcast skies. Winds are mild at 6.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 70.9°F with minor drizzle, though the total precipitation was only 0.01 inches. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to 63.1°F. Winds will remain around 8.6 mph with a low chance of precipitation at 9%, under continued overcast conditions.
Residents can expect similar mild and largely dry weather into the early night, with no significant weather disturbances or warnings in effect.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|71°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|65°F
|51°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|64°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|62°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|63°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|46°F
|33°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
