11/21/25: Mild and Overcast Night in Rutherford County, Cooling to 65°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 65.8°F and a wind speed of 7.5 mph. There is no precipitation recorded at the moment.

Earlier today, the high reached 70.9°F with a slight breeze peaking at 9.6 mph and a very light drizzle, accumulating a total of 0.01 inches of rain. The chance of precipitation was limited at 24%.

For tonight, the skies will remain overcast with the temperature expected to lower slightly to a minimum of 65.1°F. The wind will continue at speeds up to 9.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation will decrease slightly to 17%.

There are no severe weather alerts or warnings issued for Rutherford County at this time. Residents can expect a quiet night with mild temperatures and minimal wind disruption.

Today’s Details

High
71°F
Low
60°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
24% chance · 0.01 in
Now
66°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 66°F 54°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 53°F 48°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 46°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 55°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 65°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 47°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

