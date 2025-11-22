11/21/25: Mild and Overcast Night in Rutherford County, Cooling to 65°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 65.8°F and a wind speed of 7.5 mph. There is no precipitation recorded at the moment.

Earlier today, the high reached 70.9°F with a slight breeze peaking at 9.6 mph and a very light drizzle, accumulating a total of 0.01 inches of rain. The chance of precipitation was limited at 24%.

For tonight, the skies will remain overcast with the temperature expected to lower slightly to a minimum of 65.1°F. The wind will continue at speeds up to 9.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation will decrease slightly to 17%.

There are no severe weather alerts or warnings issued for Rutherford County at this time. Residents can expect a quiet night with mild temperatures and minimal wind disruption.

Today’s Details High 71°F Low 60°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 24% chance · 0.01 in Now 66°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 66°F 54°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 53°F 48°F Overcast Monday 65°F 46°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 55°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 65°F 44°F Drizzle: light Thursday 47°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email