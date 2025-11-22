11/21/25: Mild and Overcast Night in Rutherford County, Cooling to 65°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 65.8°F and a wind speed of 7.5 mph. There is no precipitation recorded at the moment.
Earlier today, the high reached 70.9°F with a slight breeze peaking at 9.6 mph and a very light drizzle, accumulating a total of 0.01 inches of rain. The chance of precipitation was limited at 24%.
For tonight, the skies will remain overcast with the temperature expected to lower slightly to a minimum of 65.1°F. The wind will continue at speeds up to 9.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation will decrease slightly to 17%.
There are no severe weather alerts or warnings issued for Rutherford County at this time. Residents can expect a quiet night with mild temperatures and minimal wind disruption.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|71°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|66°F
|54°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|53°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|63°F
|55°F
|Rain: heavy
|Wednesday
|65°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|47°F
|33°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
