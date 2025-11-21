11/21/25: Dense Fog Advisory in Rutherford Co, Overcast, High 68 Low 60

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 8 AM CST this morning. Current weather conditions in Rutherford County as of 6:50 AM show a temperature of 60.3°F with light winds at 2.4 mph and no precipitation under overcast skies.

Today, expect temperatures to reach a high of 68.4°F with a low near 60.4°F. Winds could reach up to 10.3 mph. There’s a 26% chance of precipitation with an expected total of 0.04 inches, primarily as dense drizzle. The visibility may be significantly reduced due to the dense fog, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions across the region.

Tonight, the temperature will slightly increase to a low of 63.9°F, maintaining overcast conditions. Winds will continue at speeds up to 10.3 mph, with a reduced precipitation chance of 12%.

Residents are advised to exercise caution while driving due to low visibility from the dense fog, particularly during the remainder of the advisory period.

Today’s Details High 68°F Low 60°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 98% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 26% chance · 0.04 in Now 60°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 68°F 60°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 64°F 49°F Fog Sunday 64°F 48°F Overcast Monday 68°F 46°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 66°F 46°F Drizzle: light Thursday 49°F 37°F Mainly clear

