11/21/25: Clear Skies and 69°F in Rutherford County, Light Evening Drizzle Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are currently clear with a temperature of 69.4°F. Winds are blowing from the northwest at 11.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s temperature peaked at a high of 70.9°F, slightly above the current reading, with a morning low of 59.7°F. Winds have generally stayed around 10.7 mph. Although there was a 24% chance of precipitation, amounts have been nominal with only 0.01 inches reported, manifesting as light drizzle.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 63.3°F. Cloud cover will increase, leading to overcast conditions. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, averaging up to 8.3 mph. The chance of rain remains low at 18%.

Residents and visitors should enjoy the mild evening but carry an umbrella just in case, as the weather will remain somewhat unpredictable with the potential for more cloud cover.

Today’s Details High 71°F Low 60°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 24% chance · 0.01 in Now 69°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 65°F 51°F Overcast Sunday 64°F 42°F Overcast Monday 65°F 46°F Overcast Tuesday 62°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 63°F 42°F Drizzle: light Thursday 46°F 33°F Overcast

