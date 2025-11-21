11/21/25: Clear Skies and 69°F in Rutherford County, Light Evening Drizzle Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
57

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are currently clear with a temperature of 69.4°F. Winds are blowing from the northwest at 11.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s temperature peaked at a high of 70.9°F, slightly above the current reading, with a morning low of 59.7°F. Winds have generally stayed around 10.7 mph. Although there was a 24% chance of precipitation, amounts have been nominal with only 0.01 inches reported, manifesting as light drizzle.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 63.3°F. Cloud cover will increase, leading to overcast conditions. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, averaging up to 8.3 mph. The chance of rain remains low at 18%.

Residents and visitors should enjoy the mild evening but carry an umbrella just in case, as the weather will remain somewhat unpredictable with the potential for more cloud cover.

Today’s Details

High
71°F
Low
60°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
24% chance · 0.01 in
Now
69°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 65°F 51°F Overcast
Sunday 64°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 46°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 63°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 46°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR