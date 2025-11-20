11/20/25: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford, Heavy Rain Expected

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.85 in in 24h)

A Severe Weather Alert has been issued for Rutherford County, warning of heavy precipitation approximately totaling 1.85 inches in the next 24 hours. At 5:30 PM local time in Rutherford County, the weather conditions include an overcast sky with a temperature of 58.8°F. Winds are light, measuring at 1.9 mph, with no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.6°F and a low of 54.7°F. Winds peaked at 8.9 mph and there was a significant chance of precipitation at 98%, resulting in a slight rainfall amounting to 0.15 inches. Tonight, the forecast anticipates an overcast sky continuing, with a low temperature near 59°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to up to 5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 39%.

Residents should prepare for the incoming severe weather, given the forecasted heavy rainfall. It is advisable to monitor further updates and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this severe weather event.

Today’s Details High 63°F Low 55°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 1.6 (Low) Precip 98% chance · 0.15 in Now 59°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:27am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 63°F 55°F Rain: slight Friday 69°F 59°F Rain: heavy Saturday 65°F 53°F Drizzle: light Sunday 63°F 47°F Overcast Monday 66°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 66°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 63°F 46°F Rain showers: slight

