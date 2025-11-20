11/20/25: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford, Heavy Rain Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
174
Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.85 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

A Severe Weather Alert has been issued for Rutherford County, warning of heavy precipitation approximately totaling 1.85 inches in the next 24 hours. At 5:30 PM local time in Rutherford County, the weather conditions include an overcast sky with a temperature of 58.8°F. Winds are light, measuring at 1.9 mph, with no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.6°F and a low of 54.7°F. Winds peaked at 8.9 mph and there was a significant chance of precipitation at 98%, resulting in a slight rainfall amounting to 0.15 inches. Tonight, the forecast anticipates an overcast sky continuing, with a low temperature near 59°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to up to 5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 39%.

Residents should prepare for the incoming severe weather, given the forecasted heavy rainfall. It is advisable to monitor further updates and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this severe weather event.

Today’s Details

High
63°F
Low
55°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
1.6 (Low)
Precip
98% chance · 0.15 in
Now
59°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 63°F 55°F Rain: slight
Friday 69°F 59°F Rain: heavy
Saturday 65°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 63°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 66°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 66°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 63°F 46°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR