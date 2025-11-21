11/20/25: Overcast Evening at 60°F, Slight Rain Earlier Today

By
Source Staff
-
0
65

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 60.3°F. Wind speeds are currently mild at 1.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the high reached 62.6°F, while the low was at 54.7°F. There was a slight rain with a total precipitation of 0.13 inches, even as wind gusts peaked at 8.9 mph. A high chance of precipitation at 98% was noted throughout the day.

Looking ahead, tonight’s forecast indicates a low of 58.3°F with continued overcast conditions. Wind speeds are expected to be lighter, reaching up to 4.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops significantly to 37%.

Residents can expect the cloudy weather to continue without significant changes in temperature or conditions into the early morning hours.

Today’s Details

High
63°F
Low
55°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
97%
UV Index
1.6 (Low)
Precip
98% chance · 0.13 in
Now
60°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 63°F 55°F Rain: slight
Friday 67°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 64°F 51°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 64°F 49°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 49°F Overcast
Tuesday 69°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 66°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR