11/20/25: Overcast Evening at 60°F, Slight Rain Earlier Today

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 60.3°F. Wind speeds are currently mild at 1.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, the high reached 62.6°F, while the low was at 54.7°F. There was a slight rain with a total precipitation of 0.13 inches, even as wind gusts peaked at 8.9 mph. A high chance of precipitation at 98% was noted throughout the day.
Looking ahead, tonight’s forecast indicates a low of 58.3°F with continued overcast conditions. Wind speeds are expected to be lighter, reaching up to 4.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops significantly to 37%.
Residents can expect the cloudy weather to continue without significant changes in temperature or conditions into the early morning hours.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|63°F
|55°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|67°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|64°F
|51°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|64°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|68°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|69°F
|57°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|66°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
