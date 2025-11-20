11/20/25: Heavy Rain Continues, 62°F, Winds Light

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by heavy rain with a temperature of 62.4°F. Winds are light at 4 mph, and the area has recorded 0.14 inches of precipitation thus far.

Today’s temperature peaked slightly higher at 62.6°F, with the lowest at 54.7°F. Winds reached up to 7.3 mph. There was a high chance of precipitation at 94%, resulting in a total rainfall of 0.46 inches throughout the day, described as moderate rain.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies will remain overcast with a minor drop in temperature, expecting a low around 61°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 6 mph. There’s a 64% chance of further precipitation as we move into the evening.

Residents should remain prepared for continued rainfall and wet conditions. Keep updated with the latest weather reports for any significant changes.

Today’s Details

High
63°F
Low
55°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
97%
UV Index
1.6 (Low)
Precip
94% chance · 0.46 in
Now
62°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 63°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Friday 69°F 60°F Rain: heavy
Saturday 65°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 63°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 66°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 66°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 63°F 46°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours

