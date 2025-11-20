11/20/25: Dense Fog Advisory in Middle TN, Overcast with Slight Rain, High 68

Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2025-11-20T07:00:00+00:00 · until 2025-11-20T15:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, with visibility dropping to less than one mile. The advisory remains until 9 AM CST today.

As of 6:50 AM, conditions in Rutherford County are overcast with a temperature of 56.3°F and winds from the northwest at 3.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today’s weather forecast anticipates a high of 67.8°F and a low of 54.7°F, with the chance of rain at 74%, amounting to a total precipitation of about 0.13 inches throughout the day, characterized by slight rain. Winds are expected to remain gentle, not exceeding 3.9 mph.

Tonight, the region should experience moderate drizzle with temperatures slightly warmer, dropping to a low of 63°F. The possibility of precipitation remains high at 70%, with wind speeds also remaining mild, up to 3.6 mph.

Travelers should exercise caution due to the ongoing Dense Fog Advisory, as low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous through the morning hours.

Today’s Details

High
68°F
Low
55°F
Wind
4 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
2 (Low)
Precip
74% chance · 0.13 in
Now
56°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 68°F 55°F Rain: slight
Friday 70°F 60°F Rain: heavy
Saturday 68°F 54°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 64°F 46°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 64°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 64°F 40°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

