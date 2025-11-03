11/2/25: Partly Cloudy Day, Chill Dips to 39.6°F at Night, Drizzles Subside

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 39.6°F. Winds are light at 2.1 mph with no current precipitation.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 49.3°F and has now cooled to the day’s low of 39.6°F. Although there was a 64% chance of precipitation, the total for the day amounted to just 0.14 inches, characterized by dense drizzle. The highest wind speed recorded was 7.7 mph.

Tonight, the sky is expected to clear up, maintaining the low at 39.6°F. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 5.3 mph. Precipitation chances will drop significantly to 10%.

Residents and visitors in Rutherford County should prepare for a mainly clear night with light winds, leading into a calm morning with low chances of rain.

Today’s Details

High
49°F
Low
40°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
2.8 (Low)
Precip
64% chance · 0.14 in
Now
40°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
6:09am
Sunset
4:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 49°F 40°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 56°F 39°F Fog
Tuesday 62°F 38°F Fog
Wednesday 70°F 48°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky
Friday 70°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 62°F 47°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

