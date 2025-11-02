11/2/25: Partly Cloudy and Cool at 49°F, Drizzle Clearing Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
47

At 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 48.7°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4.7 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Today’s high temperature approached 48.6°F with a low of 38.7°F anticipated for tonight. Wind speeds reached up to 7.7 mph throughout the day. There was a 64% chance of precipitation, leading to a total expected rainfall of 0.14 inches, primarily from dense drizzle earlier in the day.

Looking ahead, tonight promises clear skies with minimal wind, peaking around 4.8 mph. The temperature will drop to a low of 38.7°F, and the chance of precipitation will significantly decrease to just 1%.

Residents and visitors in the area can enjoy a calm and clear night ahead with no official weather warnings currently in effect.

Today’s Details

High
49°F
Low
39°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
2.8 (Low)
Precip
64% chance · 0.14 in
Now
49°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:09am
Sunset
4:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 49°F 39°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 55°F 39°F Fog
Tuesday 68°F 37°F Fog
Wednesday 70°F 49°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky
Friday 67°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 62°F 42°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR