11/2/25: Partly Cloudy and Cool at 49°F, Drizzle Clearing Tonight

At 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 48.7°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4.7 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Today’s high temperature approached 48.6°F with a low of 38.7°F anticipated for tonight. Wind speeds reached up to 7.7 mph throughout the day. There was a 64% chance of precipitation, leading to a total expected rainfall of 0.14 inches, primarily from dense drizzle earlier in the day.

Looking ahead, tonight promises clear skies with minimal wind, peaking around 4.8 mph. The temperature will drop to a low of 38.7°F, and the chance of precipitation will significantly decrease to just 1%.

Residents and visitors in the area can enjoy a calm and clear night ahead with no official weather warnings currently in effect.

Today’s Details High 49°F Low 39°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 2.8 (Low) Precip 64% chance · 0.14 in Now 49°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 6:09am Sunset 4:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 49°F 39°F Drizzle: dense Monday 55°F 39°F Fog Tuesday 68°F 37°F Fog Wednesday 70°F 49°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky Friday 67°F 53°F Drizzle: light Saturday 62°F 42°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email