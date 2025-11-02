11/2/25: Overcast Day with Dense Drizzle Peaks at 49°F; Clearing Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 43.9°F. Winds are mild at 4.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 49.3°F and dipped to a low of 38.1°F. The maximum wind speed reached 7.7 mph. Although there was a 64% chance of precipitation, only 0.14 inches of drizzle materialized.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear with the temperature projected to maintain a low of 38.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, staying around 4 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents can look forward to a mainly clear night with calm weather conditions continuing into the early hours.

Today’s Details

High
49°F
Low
38°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
2.8 (Low)
Precip
64% chance · 0.14 in
Now
44°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
6:09am
Sunset
4:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 49°F 38°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 55°F 37°F Fog
Tuesday 68°F 37°F Fog
Wednesday 70°F 49°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky
Friday 67°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 62°F 42°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

