11/2/25: Overcast Day with Dense Drizzle Peaks at 49°F; Clearing Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 43.9°F. Winds are mild at 4.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 49.3°F and dipped to a low of 38.1°F. The maximum wind speed reached 7.7 mph. Although there was a 64% chance of precipitation, only 0.14 inches of drizzle materialized.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear with the temperature projected to maintain a low of 38.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, staying around 4 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents can look forward to a mainly clear night with calm weather conditions continuing into the early hours.

Today’s Details High 49°F Low 38°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 2.8 (Low) Precip 64% chance · 0.14 in Now 44°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:09am Sunset 4:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 49°F 38°F Drizzle: dense Monday 55°F 37°F Fog Tuesday 68°F 37°F Fog Wednesday 70°F 49°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky Friday 67°F 53°F Drizzle: light Saturday 62°F 42°F Drizzle: light

