11/2/25: Overcast Day with Dense Drizzle Peaks at 49°F; Clearing Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 43.9°F. Winds are mild at 4.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 49.3°F and dipped to a low of 38.1°F. The maximum wind speed reached 7.7 mph. Although there was a 64% chance of precipitation, only 0.14 inches of drizzle materialized.
Tonight, the skies are expected to clear with the temperature projected to maintain a low of 38.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, staying around 4 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.
Residents can look forward to a mainly clear night with calm weather conditions continuing into the early hours.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|49°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|55°F
|37°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|68°F
|37°F
|Fog
|Wednesday
|70°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|49°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|67°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|62°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
