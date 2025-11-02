11/2/25: Foggy Morning in Rutherford County, 45°F, Slight Rain Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
45

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features foggy conditions with a temperature of 45°F and a light breeze of 4.7 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

The forecast for today includes a high of about 47.7°F and a low of 41.2°F, with winds reaching up to 7.6 mph. There’s a significant chance of precipitation at 64%, expecting around 0.25 inches of rain primarily in the form of slight rain.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 41.2°F under overcast skies. The wind will decrease slightly to a maximum of 4.6 mph. The chance of rain decreases dramatically to just 6%.

Residents should be prepared for the slight rain during the day and dress appropriately for the cooler, damp conditions.

Today’s Details

High
48°F
Low
41°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
98%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
64% chance · 0.25 in
Now
45°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:09am
Sunset
4:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 48°F 41°F Rain: slight
Monday 55°F 40°F Fog
Tuesday 68°F 41°F Overcast
Wednesday 70°F 48°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky
Friday 69°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 66°F 52°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR