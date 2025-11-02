11/2/25: Foggy Morning in Rutherford County, 45°F, Slight Rain Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features foggy conditions with a temperature of 45°F and a light breeze of 4.7 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

The forecast for today includes a high of about 47.7°F and a low of 41.2°F, with winds reaching up to 7.6 mph. There’s a significant chance of precipitation at 64%, expecting around 0.25 inches of rain primarily in the form of slight rain.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 41.2°F under overcast skies. The wind will decrease slightly to a maximum of 4.6 mph. The chance of rain decreases dramatically to just 6%.

Residents should be prepared for the slight rain during the day and dress appropriately for the cooler, damp conditions.

Today’s Details High 48°F Low 41°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 98% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 64% chance · 0.25 in Now 45°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 6:09am Sunset 4:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 48°F 41°F Rain: slight Monday 55°F 40°F Fog Tuesday 68°F 41°F Overcast Wednesday 70°F 48°F Partly cloudy Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky Friday 69°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 66°F 52°F Drizzle: light

