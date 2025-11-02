11/2/25: Foggy Morning in Rutherford County, 45°F, Slight Rain Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features foggy conditions with a temperature of 45°F and a light breeze of 4.7 mph. There is currently no precipitation.
The forecast for today includes a high of about 47.7°F and a low of 41.2°F, with winds reaching up to 7.6 mph. There’s a significant chance of precipitation at 64%, expecting around 0.25 inches of rain primarily in the form of slight rain.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 41.2°F under overcast skies. The wind will decrease slightly to a maximum of 4.6 mph. The chance of rain decreases dramatically to just 6%.
Residents should be prepared for the slight rain during the day and dress appropriately for the cooler, damp conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|48°F
|41°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|55°F
|40°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|68°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|70°F
|48°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|71°F
|49°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|69°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|66°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
