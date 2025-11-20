11/19/25: Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Overcast Night at 57°F in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
-
0
153
Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.16 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

A Severe Weather Alert is in effect for Rutherford County due to expected heavy precipitation of about 1.16 inches within the next 24 hours. Currently, at 9:30 PM, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 56.7°F, wind at 3.5 mph, and no ongoing precipitation.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 73.4°F while conditions remained quite humid, with a mild breeze reaching up to 7.1 mph. Despite a 58% chance of precipitation, only 0.02 inches were recorded, categorized as moderate drizzle.

Tonight, the skies are projected to clear up significantly, with the temperature expected to match today’s low of 55.6°F. Winds will calm slightly, peaking at just 3.7 mph. Precipitation is not expected during the overnight hours.

Residents are advised to monitor local forecasts and be prepared for worsening conditions as the Severe Weather Alert for heavy precipitation remains active. Take necessary precautions to protect property and personal safety in potentially affected areas.

Today’s Details

High
73°F
Low
56°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
58% chance · 0.02 in
Now
57°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:26am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 73°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 69°F 55°F Rain: heavy
Friday 70°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 65°F 52°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 66°F 49°F Overcast
Monday 66°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 67°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR