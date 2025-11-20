11/19/25: Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Overcast Night at 57°F in Rutherford County

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.16 in in 24h)

A Severe Weather Alert is in effect for Rutherford County due to expected heavy precipitation of about 1.16 inches within the next 24 hours. Currently, at 9:30 PM, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 56.7°F, wind at 3.5 mph, and no ongoing precipitation.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 73.4°F while conditions remained quite humid, with a mild breeze reaching up to 7.1 mph. Despite a 58% chance of precipitation, only 0.02 inches were recorded, categorized as moderate drizzle.

Tonight, the skies are projected to clear up significantly, with the temperature expected to match today’s low of 55.6°F. Winds will calm slightly, peaking at just 3.7 mph. Precipitation is not expected during the overnight hours.

Residents are advised to monitor local forecasts and be prepared for worsening conditions as the Severe Weather Alert for heavy precipitation remains active. Take necessary precautions to protect property and personal safety in potentially affected areas.

Today’s Details High 73°F Low 56°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 58% chance · 0.02 in Now 57°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 6:26am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 73°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 69°F 55°F Rain: heavy Friday 70°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 65°F 52°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 66°F 49°F Overcast Monday 66°F 52°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 67°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate

