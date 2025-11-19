11/19/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 65 Degrees

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 65.3°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.6 mph, with no recorded precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 73.4°F with a low of 57.4°F. Wind speeds peaked at 7.1 mph, and there was a moderate drizzle contributing to a total precipitation of 0.02 inches, although the overall chance of precipitation was 58%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the sky will remain overcast as temperatures are expected to maintain a steady low of 57.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maxing out around 6 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the evening.

Residents should anticipate cool and stable weather conditions to continue into the night with zero precipitation and minimal wind, maintaining an overcast but dry environment.

Today’s Details

High
73°F
Low
57°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
2.3 (Low)
Precip
58% chance · 0.02 in
Now
65°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:26am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 73°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 69°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Friday 68°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 73°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 71°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 64°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

