11/19/25: Overcast and Mild at 74°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected Later

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 73.8°F. Wind speeds are currently at 7.6 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s conditions reached a high of 73.9°F and a low is expected to hit 55.2°F by tonight. Despite the cloud cover, there was minor precipitation, amounting to just 0.02 inches, mostly as moderate drizzle earlier. The chance of precipitation was noted at 58% today.

Tonight, the sky will remain overcast but with no expected rainfall. The temperature will drop to the day’s low of 55.2°F, and winds will slow to around 5.7 mph. This calm and dry pattern is set to continue into the late evening hours.

No weather alerts or warnings are currently issued for Rutherford County. For the most up-to-date weather information, residents should stay tuned to local forecasts and reports.

Today’s Details

High
74°F
Low
55°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
2.3 (Low)
Precip
58% chance · 0.02 in
Now
74°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:26am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 74°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 69°F 53°F Rain: moderate
Friday 68°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 73°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 71°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 64°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

