11/19/25: Overcast and Mild at 74°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected Later

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 73.8°F. Wind speeds are currently at 7.6 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s conditions reached a high of 73.9°F and a low is expected to hit 55.2°F by tonight. Despite the cloud cover, there was minor precipitation, amounting to just 0.02 inches, mostly as moderate drizzle earlier. The chance of precipitation was noted at 58% today.

Tonight, the sky will remain overcast but with no expected rainfall. The temperature will drop to the day’s low of 55.2°F, and winds will slow to around 5.7 mph. This calm and dry pattern is set to continue into the late evening hours.

No weather alerts or warnings are currently issued for Rutherford County. For the most up-to-date weather information, residents should stay tuned to local forecasts and reports.

Today’s Details High 74°F Low 55°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 2.3 (Low) Precip 58% chance · 0.02 in Now 74°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 6:26am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 74°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 69°F 53°F Rain: moderate Friday 68°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 73°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 71°F 55°F Overcast Monday 68°F 59°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 64°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate

