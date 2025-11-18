11/17/25: Rutherford County Evening, Mainly Clear and 47°F

As of 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are mainly clear with a temperature of 47.1°F and a light breeze at 2.9 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 61.5°F and a low of 32°F under overcast skies. Winds stayed mild, topping out at around 4.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained nearly nonexistent at 1%.
Tonight, the forecast predicts a continued clear sky with a low temperature of around 45.5°F. Winds will remain light, with speeds reaching up to 2.5 mph. The likelihood of rain stays low at 1%.
Overall, the current weather is calm and clear, continuing the pattern from earlier today. Residents can expect a cool and serene night ahead in Rutherford County.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|62°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|72°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|66°F
|53°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|73°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|71°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|61°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|59°F
|40°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
