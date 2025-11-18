11/17/25: Rutherford County Evening, Mainly Clear and 47°F

As of 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are mainly clear with a temperature of 47.1°F and a light breeze at 2.9 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 61.5°F and a low of 32°F under overcast skies. Winds stayed mild, topping out at around 4.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained nearly nonexistent at 1%.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a continued clear sky with a low temperature of around 45.5°F. Winds will remain light, with speeds reaching up to 2.5 mph. The likelihood of rain stays low at 1%.

Overall, the current weather is calm and clear, continuing the pattern from earlier today. Residents can expect a cool and serene night ahead in Rutherford County.

Today’s Details

High
62°F
Low
32°F
Wind
4 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 62°F 32°F Overcast
Tuesday 72°F 46°F Overcast
Wednesday 66°F 53°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 73°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 61°F 46°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 59°F 40°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

