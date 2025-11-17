11/17/25: Overcast and Mild at 61.5°F, Clearing Tonight with Low Near 46

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature stands at 61.5°F with an overcast sky. Winds are light, blowing at 3.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Today’s temperature peaked slightly above the current readings at 61.3°F, following a low of 32°F in the early morning. Winds have remained gentle, maxing out at 5.2 mph, with virtually no chance of precipitation as the probability stood at only 1%.
Tonight, the clouds are expected to clear, paving the way for a clear sky with temperatures predicted to drop to a low of 45.7°F. Winds will continue at a similar pace of up to 5.2 mph, and the chance of rain remains minimal at 1%.
Overall, Rutherford County is experiencing a calm day weather-wise, with stable conditions expected to continue into the night.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|61°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|72°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|73°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|71°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|58°F
|42°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|59°F
|38°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!