11/17/25: Overcast and Mild at 61.5°F, Clearing Tonight with Low Near 46

By
Source Staff
-
0
28

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature stands at 61.5°F with an overcast sky. Winds are light, blowing at 3.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s temperature peaked slightly above the current readings at 61.3°F, following a low of 32°F in the early morning. Winds have remained gentle, maxing out at 5.2 mph, with virtually no chance of precipitation as the probability stood at only 1%.

Tonight, the clouds are expected to clear, paving the way for a clear sky with temperatures predicted to drop to a low of 45.7°F. Winds will continue at a similar pace of up to 5.2 mph, and the chance of rain remains minimal at 1%.

Overall, Rutherford County is experiencing a calm day weather-wise, with stable conditions expected to continue into the night.

Today’s Details

High
61°F
Low
32°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
18%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 61°F 32°F Overcast
Tuesday 72°F 45°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 61°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 73°F 61°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 71°F 55°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 58°F 42°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 59°F 38°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR