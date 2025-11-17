11/17/25: Overcast and Mild at 61.5°F, Clearing Tonight with Low Near 46

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature stands at 61.5°F with an overcast sky. Winds are light, blowing at 3.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s temperature peaked slightly above the current readings at 61.3°F, following a low of 32°F in the early morning. Winds have remained gentle, maxing out at 5.2 mph, with virtually no chance of precipitation as the probability stood at only 1%.

Tonight, the clouds are expected to clear, paving the way for a clear sky with temperatures predicted to drop to a low of 45.7°F. Winds will continue at a similar pace of up to 5.2 mph, and the chance of rain remains minimal at 1%.

Overall, Rutherford County is experiencing a calm day weather-wise, with stable conditions expected to continue into the night.

Today’s Details High 61°F Low 32°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 18% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 61°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 72°F 45°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 61°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 73°F 61°F Rain showers: slight Friday 71°F 55°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 58°F 42°F Rain: moderate Sunday 59°F 38°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email