11/17/25: Clear Sky and Cooling From Highs Around 62 to Evening 54

At 5:30 PM today in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 54.3°F. Winds are light at 2.1 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high of 61.5°F and a low of 32°F. Clouds covered the sky for much of the day, but did not yield any precipitation, maintaining the chance at a negligible 1%.

For tonight, expect clear skies with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 45.9°F. Winds will continue to be mild, peaking at 5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain practically non-existent at 1%.

Residents can enjoy a tranquil evening ahead with pleasant weather conditions continuing into the night.

Today’s Details High 62°F Low 32°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 22% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 54°F · feels 48°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 62°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 72°F 48°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 61°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 73°F 61°F Rain showers: slight Friday 71°F 55°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 58°F 42°F Rain: moderate Sunday 59°F 38°F Partly cloudy

