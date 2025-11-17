11/17/25: Clear Sky and Cooling From Highs Around 62 to Evening 54

At 5:30 PM today in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 54.3°F. Winds are light at 2.1 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high of 61.5°F and a low of 32°F. Clouds covered the sky for much of the day, but did not yield any precipitation, maintaining the chance at a negligible 1%.

For tonight, expect clear skies with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 45.9°F. Winds will continue to be mild, peaking at 5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain practically non-existent at 1%.

Residents can enjoy a tranquil evening ahead with pleasant weather conditions continuing into the night.

Today’s Details

High
62°F
Low
32°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
22%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 62°F 32°F Overcast
Tuesday 72°F 48°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 61°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 73°F 61°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 71°F 55°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 58°F 42°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 59°F 38°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

