11/17/25: Clear Sky and Cooling From Highs Around 62 to Evening 54

At 5:30 PM today in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 54.3°F. Winds are light at 2.1 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the county experienced a high of 61.5°F and a low of 32°F. Clouds covered the sky for much of the day, but did not yield any precipitation, maintaining the chance at a negligible 1%.
For tonight, expect clear skies with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 45.9°F. Winds will continue to be mild, peaking at 5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain practically non-existent at 1%.
Residents can enjoy a tranquil evening ahead with pleasant weather conditions continuing into the night.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|62°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|72°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|73°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|71°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|58°F
|42°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|59°F
|38°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
