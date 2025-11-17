11/17/25: Clear Morning at 32°F, High of 61 Later, No Significant Rain

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 31.6°F. The wind is moving at a light pace of 2.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today, the forecast predicts a high of 61°F and a low of 32°F. Skies will be transitioning to overcast as the day progresses, with wind speeds reaching up to 5.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 3% with no expected accumulation.

Tonight, temperatures are set to drop to a low of 44.1°F under clear skies. Wind conditions will continue at a pace of up to 5.5 mph. The likelihood of rain remains low at 3%.

There are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County today. Residents can expect a day of calm weather conditions with a gradual increase in cloud cover through the day, clearing up by tonight.

Today’s Details High 61°F Low 32°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 32°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 61°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 72°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 67°F 60°F Drizzle: light Thursday 73°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Friday 72°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 62°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 60°F 38°F Partly cloudy

