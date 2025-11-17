11/17/25: Clear Morning at 32°F, High of 61 Later, No Significant Rain

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 31.6°F. The wind is moving at a light pace of 2.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.
Today, the forecast predicts a high of 61°F and a low of 32°F. Skies will be transitioning to overcast as the day progresses, with wind speeds reaching up to 5.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 3% with no expected accumulation.
Tonight, temperatures are set to drop to a low of 44.1°F under clear skies. Wind conditions will continue at a pace of up to 5.5 mph. The likelihood of rain remains low at 3%.
There are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County today. Residents can expect a day of calm weather conditions with a gradual increase in cloud cover through the day, clearing up by tonight.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|61°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|72°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|67°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|73°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|72°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|62°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|60°F
|38°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
