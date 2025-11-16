11/16/25: Clear Sky and Mild, Highs Near 67 in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
-
0
48

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 65.7°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 9.3 mph and there is no precipitation recorded.

Today, we’ve seen a high of 66.9°F and a low of 44.2°F. The sky remained overcast for most of the day, though the clouds have since cleared. Wind speeds reached up to 11.6 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 6%.

Tonight, expect clear skies as the temperature drops to a low of 44.2°F. The winds will decrease slightly to 7 mph, and there will be zero chance of precipitation.

Residents and visitors can enjoy a calm and clear evening, ideal for any outdoor activities or gatherings as no adverse weather conditions are expected to affect the area tonight.

Today’s Details

High
67°F
Low
44°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
20%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:23am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 67°F 44°F Overcast
Monday 62°F 36°F Overcast
Tuesday 73°F 43°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 68°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 74°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 67°F 54°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR