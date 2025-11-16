11/16/25: Clear Sky and Mild, Highs Near 67 in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 65.7°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 9.3 mph and there is no precipitation recorded.
Today, we’ve seen a high of 66.9°F and a low of 44.2°F. The sky remained overcast for most of the day, though the clouds have since cleared. Wind speeds reached up to 11.6 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 6%.
Tonight, expect clear skies as the temperature drops to a low of 44.2°F. The winds will decrease slightly to 7 mph, and there will be zero chance of precipitation.
Residents and visitors can enjoy a calm and clear evening, ideal for any outdoor activities or gatherings as no adverse weather conditions are expected to affect the area tonight.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|67°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|62°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|73°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|68°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|74°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|71°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|67°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
