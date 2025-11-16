11/16/25: Clear Sky and 59°F, High of 65 Expected with Overcast Later Today

By
Source Staff
-
0
28

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 59°F. Winds are blowing at a mild 7.6 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today, the weather promises to be partially cloudy with an expected high of 65.3°F and a nighttime low of 43.7°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 13 mph with a minimal precipitation chance of 6%. Despite the low chance of rain, the total expected precipitation remains at 0 inches.

Tonight, the skies will clear again as temperatures drop to the low of 43.7°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 7.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.

Residents can enjoy a mostly dry and mild day, with cooler temperatures toward the evening.

Today’s Details

High
65°F
Low
44°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
59°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
6:23am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 65°F 44°F Overcast
Monday 61°F 35°F Overcast
Tuesday 73°F 47°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 72°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 73°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 73°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 73°F 60°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR