11/16/25: Clear Sky and 59°F, High of 65 Expected with Overcast Later Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 59°F. Winds are blowing at a mild 7.6 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Today, the weather promises to be partially cloudy with an expected high of 65.3°F and a nighttime low of 43.7°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 13 mph with a minimal precipitation chance of 6%. Despite the low chance of rain, the total expected precipitation remains at 0 inches.
Tonight, the skies will clear again as temperatures drop to the low of 43.7°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 7.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.
Residents can enjoy a mostly dry and mild day, with cooler temperatures toward the evening.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|65°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|61°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|73°F
|47°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|72°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|73°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|73°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|73°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
