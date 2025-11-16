11/16/25: Clear Sky and 59°F, High of 65 Expected with Overcast Later Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 59°F. Winds are blowing at a mild 7.6 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today, the weather promises to be partially cloudy with an expected high of 65.3°F and a nighttime low of 43.7°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 13 mph with a minimal precipitation chance of 6%. Despite the low chance of rain, the total expected precipitation remains at 0 inches.

Tonight, the skies will clear again as temperatures drop to the low of 43.7°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 7.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.

Residents can enjoy a mostly dry and mild day, with cooler temperatures toward the evening.

Today’s Details High 65°F Low 44°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 59°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 6:23am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 65°F 44°F Overcast Monday 61°F 35°F Overcast Tuesday 73°F 47°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 72°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 73°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Friday 73°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 73°F 60°F Drizzle: light

