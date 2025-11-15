11/15/25: Overcast Morning at 53°F, High of 75°F Expected Today

By
Source Staff
-
0
17

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 53.4°F. Winds are blowing at 8.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, temperatures are projected to reach a high of 75°F with overcast skies continuing throughout the day. Maximum wind speeds could increase to up to 17.3 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chances of precipitation remain very low at just 1%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, the sky will clear with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 60.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 8.2 mph. The minimal chance of rain continues at 1%.

Residents can expect a generally calm weather day with mild temperatures and little to no disruption from wind or rain.

Today’s Details

High
75°F
Low
53°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
3.9 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
4:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 75°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 63°F 40°F Overcast
Monday 60°F 39°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 73°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 69°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 73°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 73°F 64°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR