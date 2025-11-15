11/15/25: Overcast Morning at 53°F, High of 75°F Expected Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 53.4°F. Winds are blowing at 8.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.
Today, temperatures are projected to reach a high of 75°F with overcast skies continuing throughout the day. Maximum wind speeds could increase to up to 17.3 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chances of precipitation remain very low at just 1%, with no significant rainfall expected.
Tonight, the sky will clear with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 60.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 8.2 mph. The minimal chance of rain continues at 1%.
Residents can expect a generally calm weather day with mild temperatures and little to no disruption from wind or rain.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|75°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|63°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|60°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|73°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|69°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|73°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|73°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
