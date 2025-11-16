11/15/25: Mainly Clear Evening with a Current Temp of 66 After a High of 74

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is primarily clear with a current temperature of 66°F. Winds are mild at 6.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the daytime high reached 73.6°F under overcast skies, with winds peaking at 13.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, and no rainfall was recorded.

Tonight, the sky is expected to remain clear, and temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 64.4°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, reaching up to 7.6 mph, with virtually no chance of rain.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early morning hours, with mild temperatures and clear skies.

Today’s Details High 74°F Low 53°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 74°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 42°F Overcast Monday 60°F 33°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 73°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 75°F 59°F Drizzle: light Thursday 74°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 68°F 61°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

