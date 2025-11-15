11/15/25: Mainly Clear and Warm at 74°F with Breezy Conditions in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a current temperature of 73.9°F. Winds are blowing at 13.7 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Today’s temperature peaked at 74.5°F, slightly above the afternoon reading, with winds reaching up to 15.9 mph. The chance of rain remains exceedingly low at just 2%, and no rainfall has been recorded today.
Tonight, the skies are expected to stay clear with temperatures cooling to a low of 59.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease, topping out at 7.7 mph, and the low chance of precipitation remains consistent at 2%.
Residents can expect continued clear skies with mild temperatures and minimal wind as the evening progresses.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|74°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|64°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|61°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|73°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|74°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|72°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|71°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
