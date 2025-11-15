11/15/25: Mainly Clear and Warm at 74°F with Breezy Conditions in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a current temperature of 73.9°F. Winds are blowing at 13.7 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked at 74.5°F, slightly above the afternoon reading, with winds reaching up to 15.9 mph. The chance of rain remains exceedingly low at just 2%, and no rainfall has been recorded today.

Tonight, the skies are expected to stay clear with temperatures cooling to a low of 59.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease, topping out at 7.7 mph, and the low chance of precipitation remains consistent at 2%.

Residents can expect continued clear skies with mild temperatures and minimal wind as the evening progresses.

Today’s Details High 74°F Low 53°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 74°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 64°F 42°F Overcast Monday 61°F 35°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 74°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 72°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Friday 71°F 62°F Drizzle: light

