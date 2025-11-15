11/15/25: Clear Sky and 67°F, Gentle Breeze in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather shows a clear sky with a temperature of 67.5°F. Wind speeds are steady at 8.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 73.6°F while dropping to a low of 53.2°F, under overcast conditions, with maximum wind gusts up to 13.9 mph. Precipitation chances remained extremely low at 1%, with no rainfall reported.
Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to cool down to a low of 59.9°F. Winds will slightly decrease, peaking at around 7.8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains low at 1%.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm and dry evening with gentle winds and clear visibility throughout the night.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|74°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|64°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|61°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|73°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|74°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|72°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|71°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
