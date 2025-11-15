11/15/25: Clear Sky and 67°F, Gentle Breeze in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather shows a clear sky with a temperature of 67.5°F. Wind speeds are steady at 8.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 73.6°F while dropping to a low of 53.2°F, under overcast conditions, with maximum wind gusts up to 13.9 mph. Precipitation chances remained extremely low at 1%, with no rainfall reported.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to cool down to a low of 59.9°F. Winds will slightly decrease, peaking at around 7.8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains low at 1%.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm and dry evening with gentle winds and clear visibility throughout the night.

Today’s Details

High
74°F
Low
53°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
3.9 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
4:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 74°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 64°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 61°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 74°F 59°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 72°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 71°F 62°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

