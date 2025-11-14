11/14/25: Clear Sky and Mild at 73°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 73.4°F. Winds are blowing at 8.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature peaked at 73.9°F, which is close to the current temperature, indicating steady conditions throughout the day. Winds have also been consistent, reaching up to 8.9 mph. The sky has remained clear, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 55.8°F. Winds will slightly decrease to up to 7 mph. The sky will continue to be clear with no precipitation anticipated.

Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm and clear evening following a pleasantly warm day.

Today’s Details

High
74°F
Low
38°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
35%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:21am
Sunset
4:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 74°F 38°F Clear sky
Saturday 73°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 64°F 44°F Overcast
Monday 59°F 39°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 69°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 73°F 59°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

