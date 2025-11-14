11/14/25: Clear Sky and Mild at 73°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 73.4°F. Winds are blowing at 8.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature peaked at 73.9°F, which is close to the current temperature, indicating steady conditions throughout the day. Winds have also been consistent, reaching up to 8.9 mph. The sky has remained clear, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 55.8°F. Winds will slightly decrease to up to 7 mph. The sky will continue to be clear with no precipitation anticipated.

Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm and clear evening following a pleasantly warm day.

Today’s Details High 74°F Low 38°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 35% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 74°F 38°F Clear sky Saturday 73°F 52°F Overcast Sunday 64°F 44°F Overcast Monday 59°F 39°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 69°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 73°F 59°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email