11/14/25: Clear Sky and Cooling From a High of 75 to 57 Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
7

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 66°F. Winds are calm at 6 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 74.7°F and a low of 37.8°F under clear skies. Winds reached up to 8.9 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day.

For tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with a low temperature of 57.2°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace up to 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

These calm and clear conditions are ideal for evening activities outdoors, providing a pleasant night ahead in Rutherford County.

Today’s Details

High
75°F
Low
38°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:21am
Sunset
4:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 75°F 38°F Clear sky
Saturday 73°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 64°F 44°F Overcast
Monday 59°F 39°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 69°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 73°F 59°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR