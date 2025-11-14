11/14/25: Clear Sky and Cooling From a High of 75 to 57 Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 66°F. Winds are calm at 6 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 74.7°F and a low of 37.8°F under clear skies. Winds reached up to 8.9 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day.

For tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with a low temperature of 57.2°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace up to 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

These calm and clear conditions are ideal for evening activities outdoors, providing a pleasant night ahead in Rutherford County.

Today’s Details High 75°F Low 38°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 51% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 75°F 38°F Clear sky Saturday 73°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 64°F 44°F Overcast Monday 59°F 39°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 69°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 73°F 59°F Drizzle: light

