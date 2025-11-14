11/14/25: Clear Sky and Cooling From a High of 75 to 57 Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 66°F. Winds are calm at 6 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 74.7°F and a low of 37.8°F under clear skies. Winds reached up to 8.9 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day.
For tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with a low temperature of 57.2°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace up to 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.
These calm and clear conditions are ideal for evening activities outdoors, providing a pleasant night ahead in Rutherford County.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|75°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|73°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|64°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|59°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|73°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|69°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|73°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
