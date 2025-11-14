11/14/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 38°F, High of 72°F Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions include a temperature of 37.9°F, a clear sky, and a light breeze moving at 4.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded this morning.
Temperature highs today are expected to reach 72°F with lows dipping to about 37.8°F this morning. The sky will transition to partly cloudy later, with wind speeds possibly increasing up to 9.9 mph. There is a minimal precipitation chance of 1% throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to lower slightly to 53.2°F under a clear sky. Winds will continue at a milder pace, with speeds up to 6.5 mph. Precipitation chances remain low at 1% during the night.
These conditions are subject to change, and residents are encouraged to stay updated on local weather forecasts.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|72°F
|38°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|73°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|66°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|59°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|69°F
|52°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|60°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|65°F
|52°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!