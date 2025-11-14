11/14/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 38°F, High of 72°F Later

By
Source Staff
-
0
38

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions include a temperature of 37.9°F, a clear sky, and a light breeze moving at 4.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded this morning.

Temperature highs today are expected to reach 72°F with lows dipping to about 37.8°F this morning. The sky will transition to partly cloudy later, with wind speeds possibly increasing up to 9.9 mph. There is a minimal precipitation chance of 1% throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to lower slightly to 53.2°F under a clear sky. Winds will continue at a milder pace, with speeds up to 6.5 mph. Precipitation chances remain low at 1% during the night.

These conditions are subject to change, and residents are encouraged to stay updated on local weather forecasts.

Today’s Details

High
72°F
Low
38°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:21am
Sunset
4:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 72°F 38°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 73°F 50°F Overcast
Sunday 66°F 45°F Overcast
Monday 59°F 40°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 69°F 52°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 60°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 65°F 52°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR