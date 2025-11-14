11/14/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 38°F, High of 72°F Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions include a temperature of 37.9°F, a clear sky, and a light breeze moving at 4.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded this morning.

Temperature highs today are expected to reach 72°F with lows dipping to about 37.8°F this morning. The sky will transition to partly cloudy later, with wind speeds possibly increasing up to 9.9 mph. There is a minimal precipitation chance of 1% throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to lower slightly to 53.2°F under a clear sky. Winds will continue at a milder pace, with speeds up to 6.5 mph. Precipitation chances remain low at 1% during the night.

These conditions are subject to change, and residents are encouraged to stay updated on local weather forecasts.

Today’s Details High 72°F Low 38°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 72°F 38°F Partly cloudy Saturday 73°F 50°F Overcast Sunday 66°F 45°F Overcast Monday 59°F 40°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 69°F 52°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 60°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 65°F 52°F Rain showers: slight

