11/14/25: Clear Skies and a Chilly Evening at 57°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 57.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 6.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 74.7°F after a low of 37.8°F in the morning. The sky remained clear throughout the day without any precipitation, and wind speeds peaked at 8.9 mph.
Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 56.5°F. Winds will remain steady, reaching up to 8.4 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.
Today’s Details
High
75°F
Low
38°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
57°F · feels 53°F
Sunrise
6:21am
Sunset
4:38pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|75°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|74°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|63°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|61°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|75°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|68°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|71°F
|58°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!