11/14/25: Clear Skies and a Chilly Evening at 57°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 57.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 6.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 74.7°F after a low of 37.8°F in the morning. The sky remained clear throughout the day without any precipitation, and wind speeds peaked at 8.9 mph.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 56.5°F. Winds will remain steady, reaching up to 8.4 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.

Today’s Details High 75°F Low 38°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 57°F · feels 53°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 75°F 38°F Clear sky Saturday 74°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 63°F 45°F Overcast Monday 61°F 40°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 75°F 51°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 68°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 71°F 58°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

