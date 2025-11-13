11/13/25: Overcast and Cool at 65°F, Gentle Breeze in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 65.1°F. The wind is mild at 2.1 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Today, temperatures peaked at a high of 65.3°F and a morning low of 34.9°F. Conditions have remained overcast throughout the day, with very light winds reaching up to 5.2 mph. There is a minimal chance of precipitation, set at 1%.

Moving into tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 46.9°F. The wind conditions will remain calm, continuing at speeds up to 5.2 mph. The sky will stay predominantly overcast, and the chance of rain will persist at 1%.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County is stable with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect.

Today’s Details High 65°F Low 35°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 28% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 65°F 35°F Overcast Friday 72°F 41°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 51°F Overcast Sunday 68°F 47°F Overcast Monday 59°F 44°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 63°F 51°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 56°F 50°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email