11/13/25: Overcast and Cool at 65°F, Gentle Breeze in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 65.1°F. The wind is mild at 2.1 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Today, temperatures peaked at a high of 65.3°F and a morning low of 34.9°F. Conditions have remained overcast throughout the day, with very light winds reaching up to 5.2 mph. There is a minimal chance of precipitation, set at 1%.

Moving into tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 46.9°F. The wind conditions will remain calm, continuing at speeds up to 5.2 mph. The sky will stay predominantly overcast, and the chance of rain will persist at 1%.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County is stable with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect.

Today’s Details

High
65°F
Low
35°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:20am
Sunset
4:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 65°F 35°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 41°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 51°F Overcast
Sunday 68°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 59°F 44°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 63°F 51°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 56°F 50°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

