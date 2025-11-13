11/13/25: Overcast and Cool at 65°F, Gentle Breeze in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 65.1°F. The wind is mild at 2.1 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.
Today, temperatures peaked at a high of 65.3°F and a morning low of 34.9°F. Conditions have remained overcast throughout the day, with very light winds reaching up to 5.2 mph. There is a minimal chance of precipitation, set at 1%.
Moving into tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 46.9°F. The wind conditions will remain calm, continuing at speeds up to 5.2 mph. The sky will stay predominantly overcast, and the chance of rain will persist at 1%.
Overall, the weather in Rutherford County is stable with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|65°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|68°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|59°F
|44°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|63°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|56°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
