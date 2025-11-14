11/13/25: Mainly Clear Evening, Chilly at 45°F, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a current temperature of 45.3°F. Winds are light, registering at 4.7 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the high temperature reached 66.2°F while the low dropped to 34.9°F. The day featured overcast conditions and minimal wind activity, with speeds peaking at just under 4.9 mph. No precipitation occurred, maintaining dry conditions throughout the day.
Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to cool slightly to a low of about 43.5°F. Wind speeds will remain steady up to 4.9 mph. There is no precipitation expected, ensuring a dry and clear night ahead.
Residents and visitors can enjoy the stable weather conditions, ideal for evening outdoor activities or travel throughout the county. As always, it’s advisable to dress appropriately for the cooler nighttime temperatures.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|66°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|73°F
|40°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|74°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|67°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|55°F
|43°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|60°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|63°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
