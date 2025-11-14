11/13/25: Mainly Clear Evening, Chilly at 45°F, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a current temperature of 45.3°F. Winds are light, registering at 4.7 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 66.2°F while the low dropped to 34.9°F. The day featured overcast conditions and minimal wind activity, with speeds peaking at just under 4.9 mph. No precipitation occurred, maintaining dry conditions throughout the day.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to cool slightly to a low of about 43.5°F. Wind speeds will remain steady up to 4.9 mph. There is no precipitation expected, ensuring a dry and clear night ahead.

Residents and visitors can enjoy the stable weather conditions, ideal for evening outdoor activities or travel throughout the county. As always, it’s advisable to dress appropriately for the cooler nighttime temperatures.

Today’s Details High 66°F Low 35°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 45°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 66°F 35°F Overcast Friday 73°F 40°F Mainly clear Saturday 74°F 52°F Overcast Sunday 67°F 47°F Overcast Monday 55°F 43°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 60°F 51°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 63°F 49°F Drizzle: dense

