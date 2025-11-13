11/13/25: Foggy Morning at 34°F, High of 64 Later Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently foggy with a temperature of 34.3°F. Wind speeds are minimal at 1.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
For today, the forecast indicates a significant temperature rise, with a high expected near 64.4°F. Despite the foggy start, the winds will remain light, peaking at around 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, with no significant rainfall expected.
Tonight, the skies will partially clear, transitioning from foggy to partly cloudy conditions. The temperature is predicted to drop to a low of 44.1°F, with the same light wind conditions continuing through the evening.
Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm day with mild temperatures and slight breezes, offering a reprieve from any severe weather activities.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|64°F
|34°F
|Fog
|Friday
|70°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|67°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|64°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|64°F
|47°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|62°F
|46°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!