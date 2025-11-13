11/13/25: Foggy Morning at 34°F, High of 64 Later Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently foggy with a temperature of 34.3°F. Wind speeds are minimal at 1.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

For today, the forecast indicates a significant temperature rise, with a high expected near 64.4°F. Despite the foggy start, the winds will remain light, peaking at around 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, the skies will partially clear, transitioning from foggy to partly cloudy conditions. The temperature is predicted to drop to a low of 44.1°F, with the same light wind conditions continuing through the evening.

Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm day with mild temperatures and slight breezes, offering a reprieve from any severe weather activities.

Today’s Details

High
64°F
Low
34°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
100%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
34°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:20am
Sunset
4:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 64°F 34°F Fog
Friday 70°F 39°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 49°F Overcast
Sunday 67°F 49°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 64°F 47°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 62°F 46°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

