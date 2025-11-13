11/13/25: Foggy Morning at 34°F, High of 64 Later Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently foggy with a temperature of 34.3°F. Wind speeds are minimal at 1.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

For today, the forecast indicates a significant temperature rise, with a high expected near 64.4°F. Despite the foggy start, the winds will remain light, peaking at around 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, the skies will partially clear, transitioning from foggy to partly cloudy conditions. The temperature is predicted to drop to a low of 44.1°F, with the same light wind conditions continuing through the evening.

Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm day with mild temperatures and slight breezes, offering a reprieve from any severe weather activities.

Today’s Details High 64°F Low 34°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 100% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 64°F 34°F Fog Friday 70°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 49°F Overcast Sunday 67°F 49°F Overcast Monday 64°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 64°F 47°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 62°F 46°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email